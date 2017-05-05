Introducing Featured Quilters: Tiffany Aldous & Katrina Smith

(By Chewelah Arts Guild)

Each year, the Chewelah Arts Guild’s Quilt Show features a local quilter during the exhibit. This year, there are two quilters featured and celebrated, the dynamic duo, Katrina Smith and Tiffany Aldous. The work of these talented women will be on display at the Quilt Show among the amazing display of other local quilters, on Saturday, May 27 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jenkins High School. This year’s theme is “Remembering the Homestead.” This annual event is sponsored by The Chewelah Arts Guild. This is the 18th year!

Quilting fever all started for Katrina Smith in 2005, when a friend, Elle Taylor, showed her a snowman applique block of the month quilt. “I was hooked after that!” Tiffany Aldous’s initial quilt inspiration came during a trip into Joann’s when she saw the mid-arm quilting machine. “I wanted to be able to quilt on that beautiful machine!”

These women live in different towns but that doesn’t stop them from being completely connected by their friendship and by quilting itself. Katrina, born and raised in Boise, Idaho, arrived in Chewelah with her husband, Virgil and their three boys in March of 2002. Tiffany moved from Utah to Colville to Orient, to Chewelah for six years, and now she and her husband and family make their home in Davenport. Tiffany says, “Katrina has taught me a lot! She lets me make everything first, doing it wrong, or making mistakes first, and then she makes her block without making those mistakes. She’s a smart cookie!”

Both women love happy, bright colors.

Katrina says, “Most of my early quilts are very bright. I have since started exploring different colors and styles.” Tiffany adds, “I love to make bright quilts, anything with lots of color! I have been blessed with the ability to pick color pretty easily. I can just feel if it flows or not. I love wool! I definitely need a pattern! I am HORRIBLE with numbers, so that is Katrina’s job. She tells me what to cut and that’s what I do.” Katrina says, “I love quilting because of all the different ways I can create something beautiful. It is so fun to see the finished project, and know that ‘I did that’! There are so many ways to create a quilt, and I love to try new ways.”

When asked about influences, Katrina mentions the talented women from the Cabin Fever Quilters who inspired and taught her early on. “I felt like a sponge. Anything they wanted to teach me, I wanted to learn.” “Someone who really influenced me and pushed me to try things I might never do, is Richy Lainson.” Some of Tiffany’s influences and inspiring instructors are Sandi Stillman, Ina Hellie, Kim and Richy Lainson, Lorraine Haines, Inez Heine, MaryAnne Wolsky, and Karen Vokaty.

Both Katrina and Tiffany say that in their busy lives, they only have time enough to attend one quilting group, and that’s the Wannabes every second Wednesday of the month. “I love this group because of the amount of talent that is available there. A lot of the women at this meeting have been quilting for years and years, and I love to draw on their expertise. The best things is, they love to help! They never make me feel like my question is dumb. They jump in and help me,” Katrina says. Tiffany adds, “They are so kind, interested in my life, willing to give advice when I do something wrong!”

“Katrina and I are working on a quilt, the Vignette, and it’s from Australia.” Katrina adds that this year, “I started working on a quilt called the Splendid Sampler. It was an online quilt and I received two blocks per week. There are a total of 100 blocks. These blocks were designed by quilters all over the world.”

These women agree that they love creating quilts together and that they are fortunate to have a best friend to share in the art of creating quilts. Celebrate this practical and amazing art form by marking your calendars and attending this remarkable event at Jenkins High School on Saturday, May 27th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 28 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday only, there is also a Tea Room open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with delicious treats and tea as well as the works of featured artist, Gwennie Kloster, and readings from local members of the Creekside Writers.