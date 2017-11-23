Featured News

Infamous killer Charles Manson is dead

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Manson dies at age 83…

Convicted murderer and cult leader Charles Manson died of natural causes Sunday afternoon at Kern’s County Hospital, according to the California Department of Corrections. Manson was 83 and best known for orchestrating the murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969 in LA.

Manson was born in 1934 and was in a reform school by age 8. After becoming a petty criminal he surrounded himself with runaways and other troubled people to form a cult (The Manson Family). The charismatic Manson sent his members to kill rich and famous people in LA.

Manson said he was innocent in the 1970 trial after the murders of Tate and six others, but was given a life sentence along with his murderous followers. California’s Supreme Court struck down the death penalty in 1972 so Manson and his devotees have remained in prison ever since.

Manson – who had a swastika on his forehead, was later convicted of the slayings of a musician and stuntman as well.

Another Manson follower tried to assassinate Gerald Ford in 1975 but her gun jammed.

