Icy storm wreaks havoc in Inland Northwest

Chewelah schools forced to start two hours late

By Staff Reports/For The Chronicle
An icy winter storm brought slick roads in the morning and a slushy mess as temperatures climbed on Thursday in the Chewelah area. On Wednesday night about a quarter of an inch of snow fell in the area and turned into freezing rain which created treacherous travel conditions on roads.

On Thursday, Mary Walker, Hunters, Deer Park and Wellpinit Schools were closed while Chewelah had a two hour late start. More rain is expected beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. Temperatures should hove above freezing overnight.

Ice glazing on power lines and trees may also create scattered power outages and tree damage. Thousands on the South Hill in Spokane were without power for over an hour.

In Spokane about a quarter inch of ice was measured out in the West Plains and temperatures didn’t get above freezing Thursday until 7 a.m. Road conditions were not good over night and Spokane police had to respond to multiple crashes. Several area colleges and universities cancelled their classes.

All three east-west mountain passes in the state of Washington are closed because of heavy snow, icy roads and avalanche danger. Snoqualmie is expected to be closed until 4 p.m. on Thursday. Major North Idaho passes are also closed.

 

