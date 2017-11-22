Hunters find success on last day of modern firearm season

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

43 bucks bagged by hunters checking in at WDFW station…

NE Washington’s 2017 general deer hunting season came to an end last weekend, but NW Sportsman Magazine is reporting the last day of the season went well for area hunters.

According to the magazine, those who stopped at the check station on Nov. 19 along Highway 395 in Deer Park had a high success rate. One-in-three hunters bagged a whitetail to show biologists at the check station.

Widely known for its whitetail hunting, NE Washington has become a destination area for many hunters. WDFW reported that on the last day of the hunting season, 124 hunters bagged 43 bucks out of those who checked in at the station by Deer Park.

Deer hunting in NE Washington saw a drop from 7,960 deer harvested in 2015 to 6,238 deer harvested in 2016. The five-year average for deers harvested is 5,885 and this includes both species. Game populations were in decent shape for the 2017 season, according to the Statesman Journal.