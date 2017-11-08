Featured News

Hunters falls to Pateros in crossover round

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Daniel Wines had 24 tackles against Pateros in crossover action. Bobbi Ward photo

NEA League sweeps Caribou League in crossover action…

The Lions’ season came to an end on Friday night as they lost to Pateros on the road 44-0 in crossover 1B football action.

Turnovers and miscues added up in the loss but the 10 players who made up the Hunters football team finished the whole season. Despite having just two subs, the Lions finished the season 5-5.

Daniel Wines finished the year with the most tackles for a player in the 1B classification and notched 24 tackles in this game. Wines was also named to the 1st team all-league squad in both offense and defense, as was Riley McLain and Frank Hamel.

DEER PARK 48, CHELAN 0
Deer Park picked up a 48-0 nonplayoff crossover victory over Chelan of the Caribou League. The Stags led 27-0 after the first quarter and finished the night with 338 total rushing yards.

Matthew Jorgensen was the rushing leader for Deer Park (6-4) with 125 yards and one touchdown. The Stags are now 6-4.

NEWPORT 47, LEAVENWORTH 21
Newport QB Koa Pancho had a fantasy football night, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for three more as the Grizzlies blasted past Cascade of the Caribou League in crossover action.

Newport led 28-7 at halftime and never looked back. The Grizzlies (8-1) had 479 total yards including 143 yards from Jacob Kirkwood.

LAKESIDE 54, OMAK 20
The Eagles (6-3) got two touchdowns and an interception return by Keaton Knowak as the Eagles downed Omak in a 54-20 crossover matchup for the Eagles. Lakeside also got 205 passing yards from Kasen Hunsaker and three touchdown passes, along with a 54-yard touchdown run.
Lakeside finished the year 6-3.

FREEMAN 35, CASHEMERE 19
The Scotties improved their record to 7-3 on the year with a 35-19 victory and moved past the crossover round and into the State 1A playoffs.

Quarterback Riley McLain runs with the football for Hunters against Pateros.

