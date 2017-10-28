Hunters downs Curlew to advance to playoffs

(By Staff Reports)

Lions score season-high 86 points in track meet game…

Hunters advanced to the playoffs with an 86-46 victory over Curlew on Friday afternoon. The game saw the Lions score 30 points in two quarters and cruise to the big victory. They improved their record to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in North 1B Division play.

Halfback Daniel Wines scored twice in the first quarter on an 80-yard run and a 35-yard run for the Lions. Frank Hamel also had a 35-yard touchdown run and Donovan Wynne notched a 40-yard scoring run.

In the second quarter, Hamel scored again on a 45-yard run, snapping a two-touchdown streak by Curlew. The Lions would go into halftime up 38-32 on their opponent.

In the third quarter, the Lions exploded again with Riley McLain notched a 10-yard run, then throwing a 53-yard touchdown pass to Toby Hill. Wynne scored again on a 50-yard run, and Hamel notched his third touchdown run of the game on a 36-yard rush.

In the fourth quarter, the Lions got a 31-yard touchdown run by Wynne, and then the halfback caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from McLain for his fourth touchdown of the day.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Hunters, and it was a season-high in points for the Lions. They’ll move on to the playoffs next week.