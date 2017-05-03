Featured News

Human remains near Evans lead to murder charge

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Property owner makes grisly discovery…

A homeowner near Evans found human remains on her property in late March, alerting officials to the presence of the body later identified as a Colville man who was missing since October.

The body of Shane Christopher Rapp, 28, was found on a property near Bonanza Hill Road on March 30.

The body was in a state of partial decomposition when found and an autopsy showed the man died from a severe beating. Fingerprints were used to identify the body. Rapp had been missing since early October 2016 when he failed to show up at an overtime shift at his workplace, True Holdings, according to court records. Rapp’s body was discovered in proximity to a property belonging to Daniell and Karysa Jones.

Investigations by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department showed the Joneses knew Rapp and had told family members that Daniell killed Rapp by hitting him on the head with a hammer because he was trying to rape Karysa. A search of the Jones’ residence found blood splatter on the walls and ceiling on the Jones’ lean-to addition residence. Rapp’s personal property was also found in the lean-to and a travel trailer belonging to the Jones’, according to a police report.

Daniell Robert Jones,24, has been charged with Rapp’s murder and is being held in the Stevens County Jail for one count of premeditated murder and one count of murder in the second degree. An arraignment was scheduled for May 2.

