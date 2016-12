You bought your tickets from PSJH Guild members or at the Craft Fair/Bake Sale Dec. 1-2, entered the drawing and hoped. No call came, so who won? These folks!

Harry Lewis won $100 cash provided by Rich Richmond Logging LLC, Dorthy Dudley won $100 cash provided by a private donation, Shannon (no last name) won the $50 Costco gift card. Rob Chalmers picked up the Handmade Raw-edged Quilt donated by Jean Hickman.