Holding phones while driving banned in Washington

(By Staff Reports)

New law prohibits holding device while driving…

A new law to take effect in mid-July will ban the holding of hand-held devices while driving in the state of Washington, KXLY is reporting.

Governor Jay Inslee signed the bill in Tacoma on Tuesday. The new law prohibits drivers holding an electronic device whether it be a phone, tablet or other electronic device.

This also includes when the drive is in traffic or waiting for a traffic light to change. The measure allows minimal use of a finger to activate, deactivate or initiate a function of the device while driving.

Inslee vetoed a part of the law that had the measure taking effect in 2019.

Current law in Washington prohibits texting and holding the phone to the ear while driving.