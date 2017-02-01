HiTest looking at Addy plant again

House Bill 1403 vital in possible move, would provide tax credit for silicon smelter

By Brandon Hansen/For The Independent

The Northwest Alloys plant in Addy might have new life.

After getting something of a gut punch last year in August when HiTest Sands Inc. chose Usk as their probable site of a new plant, the Edmonton, Alberta-based Canadian company has changed direction and is now looking at putting the plant at the site where the currently inactive Northwest Alloys plant sits in Addy, nine miles north of Chewelah.

Much like the upcoming spring, things might start looking greener in Stevens County.

The move hinges on house bill 1403, which would provide tax relief for silicon smelters. After moving into the Addy site, HiTest would be producing high-quality silicon metal, which they expect to sell the majority of to REC Silicon, based in Moses Lake. REC Silicon would sell their silane-based, high purity silicon materials in the solar power industry.

State representative Shelly Short, Chewelah Mayor Dorothy Knauss, Chewelah Superintendent Rick Linehan and Stevens County Commissioner Wes McCart all testified in front of the Washington State Legislature’s House Technology and Development Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, urging them to pass the bill to bring jobs back to Stevens County. The companion bill is Senate Bill 5515, sponsored by Senator Warnick.

“This is my back yard, it’s two miles from my house,” Short, who helped write the bill, said. “When Northwest Alloys shuttered, we lost 300 jobs.”

The struggle of losing those jobs, and the economic boost that HiTest would give to Stevens County was the key point all four local community leaders focused on. Short testified first, saying that there had been several companies interested in the site in the past but Hi-Test is the most promising.

“This is still a prospect but this bill is the most important piece,” Short said.

The electric bill is the biggest concern for HiTest and its COO Jim May testified to the committee how House Bill 1403 would help them make the move to Stevens County.

“Our base load is about 90 megawatts and it runs 24/7,” May said. “Our power bill is 30 million dollars.”

House Bill 1403 would give HiTest a tax credit equal to the gross income from the sale of the electricity or gas to the silicon smelter, multiplied by the corresponding rate in effect at the time of the sale for the public utility tax. HiTest would have to file an annual survey because of this.

“We’re pretty much focused on the acquisition of the Addy site,” May said.

May estimated that the plant could produce between 55,000-60,000 new tons of silicon metal, which in turn can be used to produce six gigawatts of solar power and potentially up to 10 gigawatts depending on the technology.

“The global industry of solar energy right now generates 70 gigawatts,” May said. “The US generates 17 gigawatts and we will be a major part of that along with our customer base.”

The cost of making the new HiTest plant in Addy would cost $300 million and an average of 300 construction workers would be employed for 18-20 months, May said. The target for the company would be to begin construction in the second quarter of this year and having it be a two-year process to build the plant. By it’s second year of operation they expect $200 million in generated sales.

The plant would employ between 130-150 full-time staff and wages would be 10 percent higher than the average annual wage in Stevens County. One of the stipulations of the house bill was for the jobs created by companies taking advantage of this credit to be above the county average.

May also highlighted another need by the silicon smelter would be 100,000 tons of wood. The plant would use waste wood and chips.

“The Colville mill uses similar processes of what we may use,” May said. “We may use our own chipping as well.”

The wood waste is used in the silicon-making process. The process uses no chemicals or heavy metals, May added.

“We avoid that because anything that goes into our materials comes out in the silicon and we’re trying to make a 99-percent-plus pure product,” May said.

It takes about six tons of raw materials to make a ton of silicon. The dust bi-product is used in refractories and high-tensile cement for bridges. May also said slag is sold to foundries so the company essentially generates no waste.

Christopher Boes of REC silicon also spoke, vouching for what May’s company is hoping to do in Stevens County and telling the committee what his company does.

“We’re a leading producer of advanced silicon material, high-purity poly-silicon and silicon gases that the solar and electronics industries use worldwide,” Boes said. “100 percent of what we produce is used within the solar industry.”

REC Silicon employs 300 in Moses Lake and Boes said that currently they ship in their silicon metal from overseas and the closest possible silicon metal supplier in the eastern US. An Addy plant would make that source much closer.

Bob Gunther, the president of Thurston, Lewis and Mason County Central Labor Council, a board member of the Washington State Labor Council and a Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers also showed his support for the plant.

“I urge you to move forward,” Gunther said. “A running plant and manufacturing products for the clean energy industry is going to benefit all of us in the state and in the world.”

Chewelah Superintendent Rick Linehan spoke of how Northwest Alloys positively affected the enrollment, and also the number of programs the school was able to offer.

“Since they left, our student population has declined every year,” Linehan said.

Cuts to programs — such as a nursing program that JHS — had to be reluctantly made by Linehan because of the drop in students and funding. The bill and HiTech moving in could help revitalize the school.

“This whole piece works in with us as a community and I want to thank Representative Short on her work on House Bill 1403,” Linehan said. “We have the stumps and slag they need. What a great thing they’re producing and it just works beautifully for our kids and our community.”

Mayor of Chewelah, Dorothy Knauss, also spoke in the committee hearing, citing the 2015 American Consumer Survey that said Chewelah was the poorest town in the state of Washington.

“I can’t tell you how much this would mean to us to have these jobs,” Knauss said.

Knauss said the average yearly income in Chewelah was $30,720 compared to the state’s average of over $60,000. The per capita income for Chewelah was $17,911 compared to $31,000 in Washington. The unemployment rate, she added, was 8.9 percent in Stevens County.

“We have a beautiful place here and our people drive 80-90 miles everyday in order to work in Spokane to support their families,” Knauss said.

Knauss cited the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce meeting sizes as a way to show a vibrant and involved business community.

“We’re working together to make our region better and this wouldn’t only benefit Chewelah but Colville and the surrounding area.”

The devastation of Northwest Alloys leaving was something that happened slowly, Stevens County Commissioner West McCart said in the hearing, and the business climate has been stagnant since then.

“We had the ideal infrastructure, we have the roads, we have Highway 395 and it is in an ideal location,” McCart said. “I very much want to help HiTest Sand, we’re committed to that.”

He also added that for the smelter’s wood needs, Stevens County has one of the best forest collaborative groups in the entire nation.

“We expanded it and now it’s been run by commissioners from three counties, the Colville National Forest, Avista, DNR, the Cattlemens,” McCart said. “They’re all at the table. We work very hard. We are supplying all the businesses the wod they need and I’m sure we can meet those needs so please support this bill.”