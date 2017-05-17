Featured News

Highway 395 at Matsen Creek closed for another month

(By Stevens County Emergency Management)

Matsen Creek 10 miles north of Columbia River Bridge…

US 395 will remain closed at Matsen Creek in Ferry County at Milepost 249 for approximately another month.

Matsen Creek is 10 miles north of the Columbia River Bridge and roughly 20 miles south of the Canadian border. The original washout occurred April 13. There is a detour in place, no commercial vehicles allowed.

There are currently contractors on site working to fix the road and get it back open. There is a 48 inch diversion culvert in place to control the stream flow while the installation of a 12 foot culvert that meets fish passage criteria continues to be implemented.

