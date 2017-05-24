Featured News

Help K9 Rebel get important equipment

(By Brandie Hassing)

Chewelah officer Miller poses with K9 Rebel as the Dutch Shepard gets more training on how to serve Chewelah. (Courtesy photo)

Chewelah’s K9 Rebel needs door pop and heart alarm system…

Chewelah Police K9 Rebel needs your help to protect and serve his community and keep his fellow officers safe with a door pop + heat alarm system.

Meet K9 Rebel, a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd. Already certified in Narcotics Detection, K9 Rebel is currently attending Patrol School. Rebel has a strong drive and desire to make a difference in his community by sniffing out drugs, tracking bad guys that commit serious crimes like burglary and robbery and protecting his handler, Officer Miller.

How will a door pop + heat alarm system help K9 Rebel on the job? This necessary piece of equipment serves two very important purposes.

1. A door pop allows the K9 handler officer to remotely unlatch the door so their K9 may exit the squad car and come to their aid, should a call for service take a turn for the more dangerous.
2. A heat alarm system monitors the interior air temperature of the squad car and sets off the sirens, lights, alarms, and rolls down the windows of the car to help ensure that a K9 doesn’t suffer from heat trauma if the temperature rises into a dangerous threshold.

Who is Hero K9?
Hero K9 is a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to protecting our nation by raising funds to provide the Public Safety community with K9s, training, and necessary equipment.
VISION: To ensure that all public safety agencies have access to working dogs and the highest quality equipment and training so they may more effectively serve their community.
MISSION: To aid in protecting our nation by raising funds to provide the Public Safety community with K9s, training, and necessary equipment. Equipment grants are available to public safety agencies for their K9 program(s) for the following:
+ Medical Kits
+ Ballistic and Multi-threat Vests
+ Door Pop & Heat Alarm Systems
+ In-squad Kennels

Hero K9 was founded to resolve challenges faced by public safety agencies — law enforcement, search and rescue, and fire departments — across our nation by providing K9s, training, and equipment so they are better able to make a positive difference in our communities.

While K9s are generally considered a specialty unit, their service to our neighborhoods is irreplaceable. They locate lost children, detect the spot a fire started, and find criminals in unexpected hiding places. They sniff out illicit substances… and they protect their handlers.

Every donation makes an impact on the safety of communities across our nation. Donations are tax-deductible. Tax ID: 81-3051300. Learn more at www.herok9.org.

NOTE: The money collected as part of this fundraiser will be allocated to the specified applicant agency for their K9. The goal amount includes sufficient funds to cover the processing fee(s) of the online transactions. Should the application status change and/or if donations received are in excess of the goal amount, donations will be directed to the organization’s general fund to provide additional equipment grants and cover operational costs and/or other business-related expenses.

