Heavy rain Tuesday morning brings flood warning, concerns of slides

(By Staff Reports)

Half-inch to an inch of rain is expected…

Predicted rain on Tuesday brings concerns for rock and mud slides in eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, the National Weather Service is announcing. Expected amounts of a half inch to an inch of rain will once again make the area at-risk for rock and mud slides.

A flood watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. Tuesday through the evening will be in effect for Bonner, Boundary, Ferry, Okanogan, Pend Oreille and Stevens County. Towns like Sandpoint, Priest River, Blanchard, Careywood, Bonners Ferry, Moyie Springs, Porthill, Eastport, Naples, Republic, Inchelium, Keller, Curlew, Danville, Laurier, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville, Mazama, Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, Conconully, Newport, Metaline Falls, Ione, Cusick, Diamond Lake, Colville, Chewelah, Kettle Falls, Springdale
and Northport will also be under the flood watch.

Steep slopes that have been susceptible to rock and mud slides this spring could again be areas of concern. Creeks and small streams will also experience rises from rain runoff. Due to cooler temperatures, however, there will be little contribution from the mountain snow melt.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

