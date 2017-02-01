Featured News

Hearing Examiner to hold second public hearing

Value of area could be as high as $120,000 for City of Chewelah

Compiled by Jared Arnold/The Chewelah Independent
A decision on whether or not to rezone a 4.9-acre parcel known as Peye Creek Park in the northwest part of Chewelah from Community Facilities (C-F) to Single Family Residential (R-1) will be delayed a bit longer after the city’s contracted Hearing Examiner, Brian McGinn, issued an order requiring a new public hearing.

The city’s planning department has scheduled the new hearing for Thursday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m. at City Hall.

The land being considered is Parcel No. 0256490, commonly known as Peye Creek Park in the Pinebrook subdivision, located in the northwest area of Chewelah on Tamarack Lane. The 4.9 acre parcel was originally reserved as future park space by the Pinebrook Estates developers in 1992 and later sold by a subsequent developer to the city in 2007 for $5,000. If the rezone is approved, an environmental checklist completed by the city in October indicates that the park parcel would be divided into three residential lots. In an email to The Independent in August, City Administrator Mike Frizzell estimated that the value of the lots could be as high as $120,000.

In his written decision issued Jan. 19, McGinn concluded that a second public hearing “must be scheduled because the original notice of public hearing was defective.”

McGinn noted testimony from several individuals at the original hearing on Jan. 11 that suggested there were deficiencies in the way notice was given for the hearing, including testimony from Mark Bigham that the sign was posted on the wrong property. McGinn also found in his own visit to the site that the sign was not easily visible from Tamarack Lane and that no sign had been posted on the property facing W. North Ave., as required by city code.

The city had argued in their testimony that any problem with the posting of the sign was unintentional.

“Nevertheless, a new hearing is still required under the principles of due process. There is simply no way to determine how the lack of posting impacted the hearing,” McGinn said in his findings.

McGinn explained in his decision that he will incorporate all previous comments, documents, testimony and other evidence into the record of the new hearing.

“It will not be necessary to repeat the same testimony or submit the same documents which were already submitted in the previous hearing. However, interested parties are free to submit whatever information, argument, or evidence is appropriate,” he stated.

Nearly 30 people attended the original hearing in January. All public commentors at that hearing were opposed to the rezone application.

Once the new hearing is completed and all public notice requirements are met, McGinn will issue a recommendation on the rezone application to the city council.

The city council is scheduled to make a final decision on the application in March.

Any interested party is encouraged to attend the public hearing and offer testimony, or submit comments in writing to the Hearing Examiner. Written comments should be submitted by 5 p.m., Feb. 8, at city hall, 301 E. Clay Ave., or mailed to City of Chewelah, PO Box 258, Chewelah, WA 99109.

