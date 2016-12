HEAD START ASSISTANT TEACHER – Rural Resources Community Action is currently accepting applications for an Assistant Teacher in our Kettle Falls Head Start classroom. Full time (school-year), exempt; $1,497 – $1,618/month; DOE. Position is required to plan, organize and conduct activities in a Head Start preschool classroom. Valid driver’s license & criminal history check required. For application and complete description visit www.WorkSourceWA.com. Position open until filled. Rural Resources is an AA/EOE employer. F1/12