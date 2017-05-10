Hanford tunnel containing nuclear waste collapses

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Employees told to seek shelter after tunnel collapse found…

A partial collapse of a 20-foot section of tunnel containing rail cars full of radioactive waste caused 3,000 employees of the Department of Energy’s Hanford Site to seek shelter indoors on Tuesday, the Spokesman-Review reports. No radiation leak has been detected and no release of contamination has been determined according to a Hanford Site press release release.

The cave-in happened where two tunnel join together east of the site’s PUREX (Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility) facility and they were used beginning in the 1950s to store contaminated equipment backed into tunnels on rail cars. The cause of the collapse has not been determined.

“The Department of Energy informed us this morning that a tunnel was breached that was used to bury radioactive waste from the production of plutonium at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation,” Governor Jay Inslee said in a public statement on the incident. “I appreciate that the White House reached out to my office to alert us to the situation as well.”

Non-essential employees in the vacinity of the collapse were released early, while non-essential swing shift employees were asked not to come to work.

“This is a serious situation, and ensuring the safety of the workers and the community is the top priority,” Inslee said.”Our understanding is that the site went into immediate lockdown, in which workers were told to seek shelter, and all access to the area has been closed.”

The site is 19 miles from North Richland and seven miles from the Columbia River.

The railcars had material so radioactive that several empty cars were placed between the railcare holding waste and the locomotive in an effort to shield the driver from radiation. The tunnel walls are held up by 14-inch pressure-treated Douglas fir timbers.

“Federal, state and local officials are coordinating closely on the response, and the state Department of Ecology is in close communication with the U.S.

Department of Energy Richland Office,” Inslee said. “My office is in close communication with these agencies and directly with Department of Energy headquarters in DC. We will continue to monitor this situation and assist the federal government in its response.”

The public can request information regarding the event by calling (509) 376-8116.