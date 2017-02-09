Hands Across Nations: ‘Summertime’ in Uganda



By Carolyn Jones/Hands Across Nations

Greetings from Hands Across Nations HAN in Uganda, land of perpetual summertime! We are in the dry season, which is especially brutal to many this year with swamps and springs drying up and the local water system struggling to have enough for people who are supposed to have running water to their homes. We thank God for the small, drilled well that was left inside our compound when the Uganda Army left after the war that ended in 2007. Our rented home/office was used for the Army Headquarters during the 20-year war, and was renovated afterwards. The well was left without a pump, but Keith made one that is now our water lifeline during the driest of times.

In the last several weeks, the literacy and English programs in Lira Main Prison have progressed to where both of the classes on the men’s side and the literacy class on the women’s side are halfway to finishing once again. Their previous classes graduated in November 2016 so progress is being made rapidly.

A new prison program has been started at Erute Government Farm Prison very close to our office. There were five of our Lira Prison teachers transferred there after they were convicted, who became the core group of 18 teachers who were trained for the Erute classes. Of the other 110 men in the prison, 71 signed up who are already excitedly taking part in four separate classes. Each has a name the learners chose: “Israel,” “New York,” “Bejing” and “Zebra.” As Peter, our lead teacher trainer, and I observed this amazing cacophony of classes barking out the syllables and words they were learning, we could hardly contain our pleasure at seeing another fledgling “Learning to Read to Read the Bible” program take flight.

Bosco, the prison Welfare Officer has been extremely supportive of the program and has asked if HAN could help them start a library. They have a good size “hall” for it, but will need bookshelves, tables, benches and books. It seems like a great project for the Chewelah Schools to support…. How about it Chewelah educators! We don’t yet have the dimensions of the room or the costs of the materials, but for a reasonable amount, the men will have a place to go to sit and read books in both LebLango, their tribal language, and in English, their national language. Jean Homer, former Chewelah Middle School Principal will be here for seven weeks in March and April and will be able to give her expertise in developing the new library.

While hundreds of men are waiting for their cases to come to court and others who have been convicted are serving their sentences, there have been several in our “Learning to Read to Read the Bible” program who have completed their prison time and have gone home. Two of them are near and dear to us; Cipriano, C.P., and Francis Okello. Cipriano, completed a 10-year sentence and Francis a five-year term.

Cipriano, a literacy graduate, was a featured musician on the thumb piano for several Lira Prison graduations. His profuse thankfulness for learning to read and write, touched our hearts deeply. He promised to pass his knowledge on to his family. C.P. had no clothes, shoes or money for going home. HAN was able to outfit him, give him some money for a mattress and soap, and provided our staff member Jonathan to take him back to his home village. Victor, our translator who is from the same clan, called the clan leader to arrange a welcome home for Cipriano. He was unjustly convicted in a land dispute by his brother who is thought to have bribed police to arrest him. The brother destroyed C.P.’s two houses and took one of his three wives while he was gone as well. The rest of the family was overjoyed to receive him and the clan leader promised that the brother would be disciplined, and C.P.’s land returned. Hopefully that will happen.

Francis was Head Librarian at the small Lira Prison library and one of the English teachers Jean Homer trained last year. He was ever cheerful with a wide, welcoming smile whenever we visited the prison. Francis also had no clothes to wear home and no money as the inmates are released expecting the families to provide whatever is needed for them to return home. Unfortunately, many families are in faraway villages and have not been to visit the inmate for years, not because they don’t care, but because they are so poor they cannot afford to come to Lira for a 5 minute visit (all that is allowed) Monday through Friday. Communication between inmates and their families is extremely limited. Our staff often helps them by contacting families by phone.

Both Cipriano and Francis, went home with their heads raised, feeling that their time in prison, though extremely difficult and long, contained a large benefit from what they learned through the HAN literacy and English as a Second Language programs. They now have special skills which could be used to lift their entire families and even communities from illiteracy and poverty. God has provided for them in many ways during their time in prison, and they are ready to start a new way of life at home.

The verses in the Bible that keep coming back to us are in Matthew 25: 31-46. Part of what Jesus says in that story is that when we feed someone who is hungry, give a drink to a person who is thirsty, clothe the naked, invite in a stranger, look after the sick and visit those in prison, we are doing it for Him and will be rewarded with eternal life. Those who do not, have not done it for Him and will go away to eternal punishment. So we know that God will bless those who have helped in taking care of those in prison and all the other ways of caring for the poor.

Thank you, to the hundreds of people who have been a part of this ministry! I hope through these stories you have a glimpse of how you are affecting the Lango people on a large scale. They frequently ask us to let you know how much they appreciate your assistance and are praying for you.

If you would like to help start the Erute Prison Library, or another project, you may send a donation to:

Hands Across Nations, PO box 9048, Spokane, WA 99209

Go with God, Keith and Carolyn Jones, Co-Directors, Hands Across Nations

keith.jones@handsacrossnations.com, carolyn.jones@handsacrossnations.com