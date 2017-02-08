Habitat for Humanity: Housing charity celebrates 25 years

Habitat Anniversary Gala set for Feb. 17

By Jamie Henneman/For The Independent

An organization that has spent more than two decades focusing on getting families into affordable housing in the area is planning to celebrate 25 years of service with a gala event later this month.

Habitat for Humanity Colville Valley Partners (CVP) is hosting a 25th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 17 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ag Trade Center in Colville. The event will feature a “Roaring 20’s” theme with a no-host bar starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a silent auction, dinner and a DJ spinning 20’s music. Tickets can be purchased at the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce, Habitat Store in Colville and Meyers Falls Market in Kettle Falls.

The event is a chance to recognize the 60,000 volunteer hours and 20 homes that Habitat for Humanity has built in the area since 1992. As with all Habitat projects, the homes are a combination of volunteer hours and “sweat equity” or hours that the new home owners spend working on their own home. The new owner also agrees to a mortgage with a rate they can afford.

Habitat Colville Valley Partners Public Relations Manager Ian Pickett said the strategy is an attempt to give a “hand up, not a hand out.”

“Our second homeowner really embraced the self-help aspect of partnering,” Pickett related. ”They were very poor and in saving up $2,400 for closing costs, her eight-year-old son collected cans to help pay for their home. They didn’t have running water or many other amenities, to say the least their life was very challenging, but they stuck with it and together helped build their home. In May of 2014 they paid off their mortgage. This is a testament to Habitat’s motto of offering a hand up and not a hand out.”

Pickett said when families are able to own their own home, the benefits can be seen in a variety of ways.

“Some of our other homeowner’s successes have been with their children. Owning a home has allowed them the stability needed to excel in school and life,” he said. “One partnering family now has a child who has become a doctor and another a teacher. Many of our partnering children have graduated with honors and gone on to find successes in their own lives with the strong foundations built here in Stevens County in partnership with Habitat.”

Future plans for the program include looking towards the long-term needs of the community. As members of the community age, CVP has recognized that some construction modifications may be needed for current homeowners.

“We are continuing our mission of trying to provide good affordable housing for the community but we are also adding into our construction plans a focus on home improvement for the elderly community,” said Pickett. “Our goal is to help them so they can ‘age in place’ as opposed to having to move from their homes. We really feel that by identifying and helping with these projects we will be able to afford our elderly community a chance to stay in the homes they have been in for years and continue to be the valuable asset to the community they are. “

Projects geared toward elderly homeowners may include bringing homes up to ADA standards and other modifications.

Second Hand Store

One of the ways Habitat CVP has worked to expand support for the program was by opening the Habitat for Humanity second-hand store in 2001.

In addition to raising funds for the program, the store also provides training opportunities, local jobs, adds to the local tax base and eases the burden upon the local landfill, Pickett explained.

“It sometimes is a challenge to get people to understand that we aren’t just a thrift store in town, every purchase or donation you make plays a significant role in helping others and helping towards the success of our entire community,” he said.

Donations, volunteers still needed

Although the Habitat store does provide some financial support for the program, donations and volunteers are still needed to make the homebuilding efforts a success.

“With the opening of our Habitat store financial donations have decreased. The store pays for all overhead with the remaining funds going toward supporting our mission. This has caused us to reevaluate how and when we build, slowing down our progress,” Pickett shared. “The other challenge has been finding volunteers to work within our limited time availability. These two factors work hand in hand and remain our biggest challenges. We are so thankful for those that do donate and volunteer and hope that others can see what we are trying to accomplish.”

All donations to Habitat for Humanity CVP are tax deductible and can be made on the CVP website www.habitatcolville.org or mailed to Habitat for Humanity Colville Valley Partners at 480 N Main Street Suite 201 Colville, WA 99114.

Volunteers including committee members, board members, store volunteers and construction volunteers are also needed. Volunteer applications are available at the store, on the website or by calling 684-2385.