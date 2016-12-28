These guys are good: Cougs take sixth at Tri-County

Chewelah ranked No. 12 in the state as a team

By Geno Ludwig/For The Independent

Conner Krouse pinned Jake Harrington from Liberty with 14 seconds remaining in the second round to win the 220-pound championship at last Wednesday’s Tri-County Classic at Central Valley High School.

Chewelah had five medalists, and the Cougars placed sixth overall in the 24-team tournament. Kaden Mackowiak wrestled into the championship finals, but was outscored 5-1, placing second in the 138-pound bracket. Dayton Smith won three of four bouts to finish third in the 113-pound weight division. Jacob Loomis also won three bouts in the 120-pound bracket to place fifth. Cougar 285-pounder Wade Baker placed eighth.

Chewelah was the highest scoring team from the Northeast A League in the tournament. The Cougars earned 115 team points, finishing ahead of Freeman, Medical Lake, Colville, and Lakeside.

Krouse pinned three of his four opponents after winning his first bout by injury default over Pat Coleman from East Valley. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Michael Miethe from Rogers 46 seconds into the second round. His semifinal pin win over Kendall Brock from Gonzaga Prep came in only 52 seconds. He finished the day with a second round pin in the finals to claim the 220-pound championship.

Mackowiak wrestled his way into the 138-pound championship final bout with three consecutive pins. In his opening bout, he pinned Payton Davis from Central Valley with 26 seconds remaining in the third round. His quarterfinal pin of Charles Myers from Shadle Park came in 45 seconds. He then pinned Gaje Caro from West Valley in 4:09 in the semifinals. In the finals, Mackowiak lost a 5-0 decision to Caleb Cole from Reardan to place second.

Smith began the tournament with an 8-6 overtime victory over Ethan Hull from Reardan. He pinned Trajano Sewell from Freeman with 26 seconds left in the first round of his quarterfinal match. His lone loss was a 5-0 decision to East Valley’s Avery Sundheim in the semifinals. Smith then won his final bout, earning a 4-3 decision to place third as a 113-pounder.

Loomis had his best outing of the season with three wins out of four trips to the mat. He got off to a good start, pinning Ryan Cooper from Rogers in just 27 seconds. His only loss of the day was to Weston Thomas from Medical Lake in the quarterfinals. Loomis then wrestled back to win his next two bouts, pinning Moltafet Ahmad from Mead in 50 seconds, and then outscoring Hanford’s Braeden Nalle, 5-3, to place fifth.

Baker placed eighth in the heavyweight division, losing to Hunter Dawley from Reardan in his final bout.

On his way to earning a medal, he pinned Malaki Norris from Springdale with 21 seconds remaining in the first round.

In the 145-pound bracket, Gage Smith won two of his four bouts with a second round pin and a 2-0 decision.

Cougar 152-pounder Dylan Walser won four matches, one with a second round pin and three by decision. His decision scores were 5-2, 3-0, and 3-1.

Joe Dreiszus won two bouts, pinning has Central Valley opponent in 2:49, and then then pinning an opponent from Ferris with six seconds left in the first round.

Jake Jeanneret won one bout as a 160-pounder, pinning his Gonzaga Prep opponent with 1:35 remaining in the second round.

The Cougars will travel to Royal City on December 28, and to Leavenworth on January 7, to compete in two more tournaments. They return home on January 10 to host Mead and Kettle Falls.