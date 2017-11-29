Featured News

Latest/ Sports

“Guns and Hoses” pits Chewelah Police against Chewelah Fire Department

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

The Chewelah Police Department will face-off against the Chewelah Fire Department on December 18 in a donkey basketball event aptly entitled “Guns and Hoses.”

This event will take place at 7 p.m. in Pein-Lynch Gym, and will be a fundraiser to provide uniforms, activities, officials, and equipment for Jenkins Junior High programs.

“We also have school staff members and community members who will be joining the teams on the floor,” said school athletic director Rocky Verbeck. “This should be an entertaining night to support our kids. If you have never seen a donkey basketball game, this is your opportunity to watch one.”

Ticket prices will be: $8 for adults, $6 for students in grades 7 through 12, and $4 for students in grades K through 6.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
34°
overcast clouds
humidity: 86%
wind: 7mph S
H 34 • L 34
33°
Thu
31°
Fri
34°
Sat
28°
Sun
29°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group