“Guns and Hoses” pits Chewelah Police against Chewelah Fire Department

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

The Chewelah Police Department will face-off against the Chewelah Fire Department on December 18 in a donkey basketball event aptly entitled “Guns and Hoses.”

This event will take place at 7 p.m. in Pein-Lynch Gym, and will be a fundraiser to provide uniforms, activities, officials, and equipment for Jenkins Junior High programs.

“We also have school staff members and community members who will be joining the teams on the floor,” said school athletic director Rocky Verbeck. “This should be an entertaining night to support our kids. If you have never seen a donkey basketball game, this is your opportunity to watch one.”

Ticket prices will be: $8 for adults, $6 for students in grades 7 through 12, and $4 for students in grades K through 6.