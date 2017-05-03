Guest Opinion: Help Frontier Days

By Debbie McCain/Debbie is the Secretary of the Springdale Frontier Days Association

Hello from Springdale Frontier Days Association! It has been a long winter and we are glad to see the sunshine return!

Our Silent Auction and Cinco de Mayo Mexican Dinner is coming up on May 5 at the Grange in Springdale! Please plan on joining us for a fun night! We really need donations for the silent auction! Put it on your calendar and come down and join us for dinner and drinks! Remember, the SFDA is a registered 501C3 association so your donations are tax deductible! If you have donations for the Silent Auction contact Trina at 509-723-9988!