Golf: Stroyan takes 13th at State

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Griffin Stroyan drives the ball during the State 1A Golf Tournament in Pasco. (Dave Stroyan photo)

Stroyan notches lowest round of year and lowest competitive round…

Chewelah’s Griffin Stroyan finished in 13th place among the 80 golfers who competed in this year’s Washington State 1A Golf Tournament in Pasco.

Stroyan shot 78 the first day and made the cut after Monday’s first 18-hole round. The cut was made at 85, and Stroyan’s score was seven strokes below the line. He shot a 41 on the front nine, followed by a 37 on the back nine on the Sun Willows course.

“Griffin was in fifteenth place after the first day,” said Coach Brian Harting. “He had four pars and a birdie on the front nine and eight pars on the back. He hit the ball really well and had great touch around the greens.”

