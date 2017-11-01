Golf Course Update: 2017 Golf Season one to remember

(By Chewelah GC&CC/Press Release)

As the 2017 golf season winds down, it gives us a chance to reflect on all of the events that made 2017 a success for Chewelah GC&CC. Golfers were eager to get playing and had a bit of “cabin fever” coming out of a long and snow-filled winter.

The season officially started on April 14 with both courses in fantastic condition!

The spring was a little slower than anticipated because of the delayed opening and weather that felt more like winter than spring, with frequent rainy periods into June. Once we got into June it was dream weather for golfers! Playing conditions and weather were excellent for golfers all the way through October, with very few rainy periods from July-September.



Golfers came out in full force during this period and utilized Chewelah GC&CC to the fullest.

CGCC held several golf tournaments during the season that were well received.

Some of the major events included Chataqua BB/Scramble, Ladies Invitational, 54 BB/Scramble, Lions Club Romp & Roar, Sprotty Memorial EOD, SAWGA, plus several men’s and ladies club events.

The Rusty Putter Bar & Grille at Chewelah GC&CC hosted several social events during the season: various musicians, reunions, fund raisers, parties, and theme nights. These events were highly successful and encouraged people to utilize the clubhouse at Chewelah GC&CC. In addition, there was dramatic an increase in visitors that just wanted to have a great meal or enjoy the area’s largest patio while sipping on their favorite beverage.

Chewelah GC&CC has always been open to the public and with the updated, comprehensive marketing plan; we have introduced more non-golfers to this special facility. With a continued commitment to marketing CGCC as “open to the public” we are looking forward to more people who will play, dine and discover what a great asset this is to the Chewelah community!

Thank you for your support in 2017 and we look forward to serving your needs in the future.