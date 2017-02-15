Featured News

Getting to know Chewelah’s Quail Hollow

Residents lead active lifestyle

By Edith Keough
Quail Hollow is an assisted living facility located right here in Chewelah. Our administrator and staff are top notch. The residents’ needs are their priority.

The residents of Quail Hollow are individuals who have need of extra care but still want their independence. There are 16 of us when our home is complete which it is at present. We each have a lovely studio apartment with a full bath, kitchenette with microwave and small refrigerator. Having ample storage area throughout for our beloved items that remind us of the precious moments we hold dear.

The living environment is delightful. Our activities vary and our staff are always open to fresh ideas. Presently our activities include an exercise program, arts and crafts, music, bingo, card games and a variety of other games. We have sharing time when we each have the opportunity to share our life stories. We also have a Bible Study each week. All these activities are voluntary but available.

We love company! This includes pets, children and families. During the school year the students from the local schools come and share their love of music in all forms. We also have volunteers come and play our piano while we have lunch.

Please drop by for a visit and let’s get acquainted. Many don’t realize we are a neat group and many of us have been a part of the wonderful Chewelah Community for years and instead of the home you remember this is our home now but we are still eager to be a part of the community we all love.

