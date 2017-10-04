Gess Garden now feeding students

(By Jeff Kersey/For The Independent)

Produce grown ends up on cafeteria trays…

Back when the Gess Garden was still in the planning stages, committee members talked of using produce from the garden to feed students.

It never quite happened. The garden produced pumpkins for Light up the Park and strawberries for those willing to pull weeds. Students even helped themselves to chives—much to the dismay of their teachers, who discovered that “chive breath” is not pleasant! But despite those successes, none of the garden’s goodness ever found its way into the school lunch program.