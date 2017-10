Geraldine M. McCormick (3-26-1930) age 87, a long time Chewelah resident, passed away peacefully at home on 10-18-17. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday November 4, 2017, 10 a.m. at St. Marys of the Rosary Catholic Church, with an ash committal to follow at the St. Marys of the Rosary Cemetery. All are invited to return to the church following the committal for continued fellowship and a meal.