Geraldine M. McCormack 1930-2017

Geraldine M. McCormack (87) went to be with her husband and two sons on October 18, 2017. Geri was born on March 26, 1930 to Gerald and Mabel (LaPlante) Fitzgerald in Lemmon, SD.

Geri’s family moved often until settling in Chewelah, WA in 1947. Geri’s father built a home here and she graduated from Jenkins High School in 1948. She decided to stay in Chewelah when her parents relocated to a new state. On December 27, 1948 she married Joseph ‘Bud’ McCormack. Together they had five children: two boys and three girls. Geri’s husband’s employment took them to many locations, but in 1963 they purchased a home so that they could raise their children in Chewelah. Geri was employed at the Chewelah Parlor and Busy Bee Café for many years before she began work at Chewelah City Hall.

She was a wonderful homemaker. Geri always had home-canned vegetables, fruit, lots of homemade bread and rolls and the family favorite cinnamon rolls. Early on, Geri sewed her children’s clothes and later created wonderful quilts for her children and grandchildren. Her knitting resulted in many hats, mittens, vests and sweaters. She also crocheted many newborn outfits.

Geri loved to travel. Her favorite destination was in Oregon to can tuna with her friend Marge. She enjoyed bowling, especially traveling to tournaments. Geri enjoyed the many trophies she won over the years. She coached VFW basketball and baseball. She really enjoyed young kids and the time she could devote to them.

Being connected to the church and its volunteer organizations was also an important part of her life. Geri loved working in the hospital gift shop in St. Joseph’s for all of the years she volunteered. Though she had made a life in Chewelah, in 1984 she moved to Sunnyside WA to enjoy time with extended family. While there she was employed as a secretary for two group homes. She loved the time with family and new friends she had made, but after ten years, she retired and returned to Chewelah in 1994. She continued her work with the Ladies VFW Auxiliary and was known as the lady who sold the most poppies! Geri had a life full of love, activities and family time. She was a caregiver at heart; she expressed this giving spirit through all of her volunteer activities and to her family by giving of her time, talents and wisdom. She never tired of being around her own grandchildren or the children of others. The loss of Geri is felt by all who benefited from knowing her or were on the receiving end of her dedication to volunteer work. Many were blessed by her life.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; husband Bud and two sons, Michael and Timothy. Geri leaves behind three daughters Patricia (Derrick) Dodson of Tasmania Australia; Mary Taylor and Judy Smith both of Chewelah WA. Three grandsons Joseph Taylor, James (Katie) Taylor of Chewelah and Deneb (Carly) Dodson of Australia. Three granddaughters Barbie McCormack of Oregon, Mistral (Mike) Smith of Massachusetts and Heidi Grubb. Four great grandsons Cameron, Joseph Jr., Louie and Koa. Five great granddaughters; Ellen, Gweny, Catalina, Bailey and Jade. Three sisters Colleen, Patsy and Ginger; one brother Jerry and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Geri also leaves behind her special companion Bob Flugel. Geri will be greatly missed…Rest in peace, Mom.

A Memorial Service for Geri will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Chewelah’s St. Mary of the Rosary Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Please join the family following the service for a time of food, fellowship and continued celebration of Geri’s life in the reception hall at the church.