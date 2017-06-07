Geneva Belle “Jan” Siebert 1923-2017

Geneva Belle “Jan” Siebert had her sunrise on October 13, 1923 in Erick, OK to parents Bryan and Amy (Gibson) Binion and her sunset on May 28, 2017 at Providence St. Joseph Hospital LTC surrounded by her loving family.

Jan’s early years were spent on the family’s farm where her father raised cotton, peanuts and also ran a country store. In grade school she loved to play marbles whenever she had the chance. The family moved to Pampa, TX where she attended high school and where she played volleyball. Later she met Luke Moyer, and after a courtship, the two were married in Pampa in 1940. The couple had two daughters, Joyce and Ann. Luke was a welder on the oil derricks which meant a lot of moving around rarely staying in one place for very long. They later would divorce and Jan would later re-marry and have two more daughters, Suanna and Colleen. The family would finally make their way over to the Redmond, WA area where all four daughters would attend and graduate from Lake Washington High School. She eventually divorced her second husband. Jan worked at a few places before she found a job at the Grant County Juvenile Correction Department as a cook. Being the good southern belle that she was, she sure could cook.After the children had grown up and started families of their own, Jan began taking courses at business school. After several years of being single, Jan’s mother introduced her to Don Siebert and in 1973, they where wed.

In 1984, Jan travelled to Hawaii with her daughter Joyce and her family, a memory that she always cherished even until her final days. They went to Maui, the Big Island and Oahu where even though she said she didn’t know how to swim, she got into the swimming pool anyway. She was so excited to see pineapple trees but Joyce had to explain to here that pineapples didn’t grow in trees. In her retirement years with Don they enjoyed camping all over the state of Washington, especially in Ocean Park. Jan loved to crochet, make quilts and when the daughters were little, she would make dresses out of the flour and grain sacks. Don and Jan finally made it to the east side of the mountains, but that didn’t deter her from being the avid Mariners fan that she was. She was a member of the Rice garden club, named the Queen of the Lilac Festival for the senior Long Term Care in 2014. A dog lover, but above all else, she was a good Christian woman who loved the Lord. She had a servant-type personality who would always take care of others people’s needs before her own and Jan was most proud of raising her four daughters.

Jan was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Don Siebert; sister, Mildred and a grandson, Glenn.

She is survived by her four daughters, Joyce (Ed) Dorstead, Sequim, WA, Ann (Jerry) Dunlap, Chewelah, WA, Sue Flippin, Addy, WA and Jennifer (Tracy) Brechbiel, Colville, WA; half sister, Pauline Murray, Simi Valley, CA; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Jan also had a special relationship with Mark & Maria Croteau who she said were like another daughter and son to her.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10, 2017 at the Colville Christian Church on 828 S. Summit St., Colville, WA.

Memorial contributions in honor of Geneva “Jan” Siebert can be made to the Gideon’s or the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary.

