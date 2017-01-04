Gathering For Don

Hundreds pack into Chewelah Center for the Arts to honor Don McLaughlin’s life and impact

By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent

They had to bring their own chair, but the hundreds of people that came to Don McLaughlin’s memorial on Friday night didn’t seem to mind. They were there to honor a community member that had impacted so many walks of life that only a full-fledged production could hope to capture that.

McLaughlin was the executive director of the Chewelah Center for the Arts when in October he collapsed on the basement stairs at his home and suffered accidental death due to a traumatic head injury. He was 66.

The memorial showcased the life of a man who was dedicated to the show.

People wore Don-style hats, baseball jerseys, theatre shirts and plaid scarfs to honor him. Daughter Jessica Sety spoke to the audience, as did Kalispell Tribal member JR Bluff. The family also played a video that features Don’s own humor, life as a father, husband, theatre director professor and friend of the Kalispell Tribe.

JR Bluff played a song in memorial of Don and after the memorial video was over, community members continued to talk and mingle in the Center for several hours.

It was the first official event held at Center for the Arts as PACA continues to raise money to turn the building into a dedicated theatre and performance space. Fittingly, it was for McLaughlin who put a great deal of effort into making the center a reality.

The evening was capped with a few remaining family members and friends who set out a ghost light – a light set up on stage to comfort spirits in the theatre at night when a production is going on – in the center as the final act of the night.

We will miss you Don!