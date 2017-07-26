Gary Manning Plotts 1938-2017

Gary Manning Plotts, age 78, a longtime resident of Chewelah, WA passed away on July 17, 2017 at his home. Gary was born on November 12, 1938 the son of John Manning and Dorothy Darlene (Smith) Plotts.

Gary began his education in Valley, WA and then attended Chewelah High School where he graduated in 1956. He then moved to Puyallup, WA where he began an apprenticeship program with the Boeing Aircraft Company. Gary enlisted with the Army National Guard in 1963 and attended Officer Candidate School. He completed his service as a Captain in 1976. On February 15, 1964, Gary married Marilyn Ruth Lincoln in Chewelah. They built a home in Puyallup and resided there until 1967.

Gary and Marilyn returned to Chewelah where they bought a farm and he worked at the Deer Park Pine Company until its closure in the early 1970’s. He then bought a grain semi-truck and began a 30 year career of hauling grain from the Chewelah valley to the river grain terminals. In the off-season, Gary operated a log truck and worked in the timber industry. As the farm grew, Gary eventually sold the grain truck but kept to his off-season log truck driving. Gary never knew the word “retirement” and worked Monday through Saturday only slowing as his health declined but never was he at a stand-still.

Gary loved his family and shared his passion for cars, turning of a wrench and speed with his family. They attended races from Spokane to Northport with his hot-rods, drag-racers and race cars. His time with family was also shared at the river, horseback riding, riding three-wheelers, snowmobiling and motor-biking. His love was expressed through his actions and his desire to help others at a moments notice. The hard work and work ethic he used to provide for his family was without compromise so that his family’s needs were met. Gary shared his life and love uniquely and individually with those close to him. With a soft chuckle, his family reminisced of his often crabby demeanor but a man who provided well for life, love and fun.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marilyn Plotts, at the home; daughters, Tammy Hinton and her husband, Paul, of Kettle Falls, WA, Leone Rusher and her husband, Don, of Meridian, ID, Leanne Plotts of Chewelah, WA; 7 grandchildren, Mandy, Craig, Miranda, Marissa, Derick, Emma and Lacie; 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel, Kemper and Ellee; nephews, Don and Brad and a host of cousins and extended family.

A graveside service and ash committal for Mr. Gary M. Plotts will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 24, 2017 at the Chewelah Memorial Park Cemetery in Chewelah, WA. Pastor Jim Wallace will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of your choice.