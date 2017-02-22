Featured News

Gallery TEDD welcomes Curlew photographer

By Shelly Stevens/TEDD
Tri County Economic Development District (TEDD) is pleased to welcome its newest featured artist to Gallery TEDD, Curlew WA resident J. Foster Fanning.

The walls of the main conference room at TEDD have been brightened by the vivid photography of Fanning, including images of Northeast Washington landscapes and wildlife. Fanning’s work will be on display through mid-May, and the public is invited to stop by and see it in person during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m-4 p.m.

Foster has been a resident of Ferry County since 1976. “My photography centers around a strong interest in the natural world,” he says. His pursuit of free-lance photography has brought him recognition across the Pacific Northwest through publications, displayed prints, on-line sites, occasional shows and photography sales.

TEDD invites artists interested in displaying their work to download an application packet from the Tri County Economic Development website, www.tricountyedd.com. The Gallery TEDD committee will be looking in particular for works that convey a sense of Northeast Washington, but all art- paintings, sculpture, mixed media, etc., will be considered. For more information, call Tri County Economic Development District at 509-684-4571 or visit www.tricountyedd.com.

