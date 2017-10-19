Fundraiser started for Quarry Browns Lake Rd. Fire residents

(By Staff Reports)

Chewelah couple loses everything in Tuesday fire…

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the couple that lost their home in Tuesday’s Quarry Browns Lake Rd. Fire that resulted in the total loss of three structures total.

The house that was lost in the fire was the residence of Melanie Greenlee and Brian Flynn. Alyssa Eubanks and Rachael Griepp set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the couple that lost everything in the blaze.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Firefighters from several local districts and departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Quarry Browns Lake Road near the turnoff for Wrights Valley Road. When they arrived the blaze had fully involved Greenlee and Flynn’s house and shop. With winds nearing 50 m.p.h., the fire also traveled 300 yards and burnt down a shed on another property along Wrights Valley Rd.

“Melanie and Brian laid down their roots here in Chewelah and created a beautiful home that always welcomed so many friends and family throughout the years,” the GoFundMe page reads. “To suddenly lose everything they owned in the fire is something hard to deal with, they were lucky enough to not have their dogs home that day and still have their fur babies to love.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Melanie is a nursing student and Brian works for the Border Patrol.

“As you can imagine starting from nothing is not easy to do, they had millions of memories in that house and precious belongings that can obviously never be replaced,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We are hoping that our friends and family from all over can help this wonderful and well-deserving couple rebuild what was lost.”

As of Wednesday night, $863 had been raised for the couple.