Frizzell’s Arctic and Antarctic adventures

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Chewelah’s Terry Frizzell has been on both ends of the Earth, serving aboard the U.S.S. Atka…

Not many people can say they’ve been to the Arctic and the Antarctic but for Chewelah’s Terry Frizzell — that was business as usual during his service in the U.S. Navy.

Frizzell, a graduate of Jenkins High School in 1958, was part of Operation Deep Freeze and other excursions up to the Arctic Circle on the U.S.S. Atka to help supply bases, break up ice and transport personnel.

While temperatures were cold this winter in Chewelah, they didn’t quite reach the levels that Frizzell experienced during his travels.

“In the summer it could get as low as -60,” he said in an interview with The Independent. “In the winter, it would get down to -120 below. It was so dry in both areas that you could be outside in your t-shirt for a short time.”

Sailors would have to knock off ice that would cake onto the ship on a regular basis and upset the balance of the Atka.

