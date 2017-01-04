Free speech does not excuse bad behavior

By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent

Free speech is a pretty big feature of this country, and it’s in the instruction manual somewhere close to the front.

It can be a double-edged sword, however, as some undesirables in this country can say disgusting things and there’s not a whole lot the government can do legally. But that’s the price for a free-thinking country.

White supremacist Richard Spencer lives in Whitefish, Montana. I’ve been to this town several times and it’s on my shortlist of places of “towns I’d live other than Chewelah.” It’s a ski resort town, with loads of friendly Montanans who have expressed with their right of free speech they’d rather not have Spencer and his ilk represent and reside in their town.

An American neo-Nazi website is organizing a march of roughly 200 people from around the county, and that disgusting march will be “against Jews, Jewish businesses and everyone who supports either.”

The proposed march is hoping to harass Jewish people in the town, after Whitefish has expressed how they don’t like this clown and his views. Richard Spencer’s mother wrote in a blog that a local real estate agent that is affiliated with a local anti-hate group had told her to denounce her son’s views and sell her building otherwise the agent would organize protests.

(Huh, funny how people protest when your mantra is hate)

The anti-hate group has said they never made those threats. Neo-Nazi website publisher Andrew Anglin, however, posted pictures of the real estate agent, her family and other Jewish people along with their contact details and urged a call for action, along with yellow stars and racial slurs. Yes, Anglin probably is a small man with small hands.

This is happening just over a few mountain ranges in Northwestern Montana, just a few hours from the town of Chewelah, less than a day’s drive away.

Most of the people I’ve met in Whitefish — heck, in Northwestern Montana — are some of the most salt of the earth individuals. They love their freedom, they support smaller government, they just want to enjoy “Big Sky Country.”

According to the Bill of Rights, these neo-nazis are allowed to have their views, as horrible as they are. But people in this country and in the town of Whitefish have a right to challenge those views and protest them. These white supremacists are thin-skinned… well skin-headed… and this new sense of boldness is going to be met with a wall of counter-protesting.

Free speech is a double-edged sword for these neo-nazis. Sure you can say these things but they will have consequences from the communities you say them in. While the government can’t do anything about your toxic waste, Whitefish can tell these thugs and morons they’re not welcome in their town.

There have already been counter-protests, showing that Whitefish is a town I remember, one that is accepting of people from different religions and ethnicity. They just want people to come up and ski.

What we should show, regardless of your political affiliation (one of the biggest mistakes I thought of the Clinton campaign was putting all Republican voters in the same basket as the neo-Nazis wackjobs) is that views like Spencer and his idiotic followers are not normal in America.

Locally, the recent attack in Chewelah because of somebody’s ethnicity is not normal, and there was a great deal of people regardless of affiliation really mad at the people that perpetrated the attack. It goes beyond politics.

People like this are not welcome. They can say their word, reveal what a bottom dweller they are – and trust me Richard Spencer and his ilk are those sucker fish you find in the Colville River and toss aside – and we can respond with overwhelming free speech that they’re not representative of us as a country.

Free speech is a powerful weapon we can use. We can’t let incidents like a white supremacist tantrum parade to become a norm in a town that isn’t much different from our own. These wackos and outliers in American society need to be reminded through speech that they’re not welcomed.