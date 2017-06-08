(By Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

“Free Fishing Weekend” is June 10-11, 2017, when fishing licenses are not required of anyone to fish in Washington. Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June.

Also NOT required on Free Fishing Weekend:

Vehicle Access Pass (which comes with a fishing license)

Discover Pass on WDFW lands, however the Discover Pass is required on Washington State Park lands on Sunday June 11 th and on DNR lands throughout the weekend.

on Washington State Park lands on Sunday June 11 and on DNR lands throughout the weekend. Columbia River Salmon/Steelhead Endorsement

Two-Pole Endorsement

Remember – all other rules still apply, including seasons, area and lure or bait restrictions, and size and catch limits. Catch Record Cards (first one is free) are required to fish for salmon, sturgeon, steelhead, and halibut. Please see the Fishing Regulation Pamphlet for all rules and restrictions.