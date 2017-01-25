Four Cougars place at Clearwater Classic

Mackowiak placed second over the weekend, Cougars also suffer duel loss to Medical Lake

By Geno Ludwig/For The Independent

The bus ride to Medical Lake took much longer than the matches. Chewelah wrestled only seven bouts against the Cardinals last week, winning three, to absorb a 48-30 loss as injuries and sickness continue to plague the Cougars.

The other seven weight classes were forfeits. And, with six of the outcomes ending in pins, the event progressed even faster.

Kaden Mackowiak won the 138-pound match, scoring a first round pin in 33 seconds.

Joe Dreiszus was the winner of the 152-pound pairing, pinning his Medical Lake opponent with 55 seconds remaining in the third round.

Jake Jeanneret notched Chewelah’s third pin to win the 160-pound match in 4:30.

In all, Chewelah yielded five forfeits to the Cardinals, worth 30 team points.

At the Clearwater Classic in Lewiston over the weekend, four Cougars earned places on the awards stand. Kaden Mackowiak fought his way into the finals of the 132-pound bracket and placed second. Joe Dreiszus and Dylan Walser finished fourth. Wade Baker placed fifth, and Leandra Haden was sixth.

Mackowiak pinned Dallin Vaughn (Clarkston) in 1:47 to win his first round bout. In the quarterfinals, he pinned Hayden Villa (St. Maries) in 3:34. His win in the semifinals was also a pin, Colton Jones (Lewiston) in 1:49.

However, in the 132-pound championship match, Mackowiak lost a 12-4 decision to Spencer Clegg (Clarkston), placing second. Dreiszus started the day by pinning CJ Acord (Pullman) in 1:11. Advancing to the quarterfinals, he pinned Leighton Nedrow (Clarkston) at the end of the third round in 5:55. In the semifinal round he was pinned by Braden Wirth (Medical Lake) in 0:24. Dropping into the consolation bracket, Dreiszus pinned Tanner Schmidt (Potlatch) in 2:10. In his final bout of the tournament, he lost to Zach Taylor (Lewiston) by a technical fall, placing fourth in the 145-pound weight bracket.

Dylan Walser scored a 9-0 major decision over Ben Smith (Clarkston) in his first trip to the mat. Next, he edged Kyle Cook (Lewiston), winning by an 8-7 decision in the quarterfinals. Caden Hall (St. Maries) outscored Walser 8-2 in the semifinals, but he came right back to pin Hayden Muraszewski (Pullman) in 4:29. Then, in the battle for third place in the 160-pound bracket, Walser lost a 1-0 decision to Kyle Cook (Lewiston), finishing fourth.

Baker received a first round bye, so he advanced automatically to the quarterfinals. There, he lost an 11-2 major decision to Darius Johnson (Gonzaga Prep).

He then was outscored 2-0 by Kyle Wensman (Lewiston). In his last outing on the mat, Baker pinned Ian Keno (Gonzaga Prep) in the first round with 16 seconds remaining on the clock. Haden earned the sixth place medal in the 113-pound weight bracket. Also wrestling for the Cougars, but not making it to the awards podium, were Gage Smith, Eli Flottman, Jake Jeanneret, Robby Thompson, and Loren Olsen.

Jeanneret did score a pair of pins, one over Damon Shaw (Lewiston) in 3:46, and the second over Hunter Holloway (Potlatch) in 1:40.

On Friday night, preceding Saturday’s tournament, the Cougars wrestled three duals against Lewiston, Moscow, and Pullman. Chewelah defeated Moscow 48-24, but lost to the other two teams. This Thursday, the Cougars travel to Lakeside for their final league encounter of the season prior to the district tournament at Freeman. However, a make-up double-dual against Newport and Riverside still has to be battled somewhere in between.

ML 48, Chewelah 30

106: Threadgill (ML) won by forfeit. 113: Thomas (ML) won by forfeit. 120: Giles (ML) won by injury default over Jacob Loomis (C). 126: Fords (ML) pinned () 1:12. 132: Petersen (ML) won by forfeit. 138: Kaden Mackowiak (C) pinned Long (ML), 0:33. 145: Figueredo (ML) pinned Gage Smith (C), 4:48. 152: Joe Dreiszus (C) pinned Griffey (ML), 5:05. 160: Jake Jeanneret (C) pinned Herman (ML), 4:30. 170: Hurt-Moran (ML) won by forfeit. 182: () won by forfeit. 195: Schlosser (ML) pinned Robbie Thompson (C), 0:17. 220: Conner Krouse (C) won by forfeit. 285: Wade Baker (C) won by forfeit.