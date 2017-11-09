Featured News

Community/ Featured News/ Latest

Forest Service hiring for summer

(Press Release by Forest Service)

Forest Service hiring for 1,000+ summer jobs in Oregon and Washington…

The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for over 1,000 seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington from Nov. 14 – 20, 2017. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology. This includes 40 jobs on the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington.

“Seasonal employment with the Forest Service is a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills, and perform meaningful work,” said Regional Forester Jim Peña. “If you are interested in working with a dedicated team of people who take pride in managing our national forests, we encourage you to consider joining the Forest Service.”

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between Nov. 14 – 20, 2017. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS now to save time once the hiring process begins.

Individuals interested in finding more information about a specific position should contact the National Forests where the position is hosted. Most current and upcoming Forest Service job opportunities across the nation can be found online at https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.

More information about temporary employment in the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs.

The Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people. To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
36°
overcast clouds
humidity: 100%
wind: 5mph S
H 36 • L 36
37°
Sat
38°
Sun
41°
Mon
39°
Tue
40°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group