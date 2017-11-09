Forest Service hiring for summer

(Press Release by Forest Service)

Forest Service hiring for 1,000+ summer jobs in Oregon and Washington…

The U.S. Forest Service will be accepting applications for over 1,000 seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington from Nov. 14 – 20, 2017. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology. This includes 40 jobs on the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington.

“Seasonal employment with the Forest Service is a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills, and perform meaningful work,” said Regional Forester Jim Peña. “If you are interested in working with a dedicated team of people who take pride in managing our national forests, we encourage you to consider joining the Forest Service.”

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between Nov. 14 – 20, 2017. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS now to save time once the hiring process begins.

Individuals interested in finding more information about a specific position should contact the National Forests where the position is hosted. Most current and upcoming Forest Service job opportunities across the nation can be found online at https://fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.

More information about temporary employment in the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs.

The Forest Service is an equal opportunity employer. The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.

The Pacific Northwest Region consists of 16 National Forests, 59 District Offices, a National Scenic Area, and a National Grassland comprising 24.7 million acres in Oregon and Washington and employing approximately 3,550 people. To learn more about the U.S. Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r6