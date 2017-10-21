Football Roundup: Newport and Deer Park pick up wins

Here is a rundown of area games that happened in NE Washington…

NEWPORT 19, FREEMAN 0

Newport (6-1) solidified second place in the NEA League with a 19-0 win over Freeman. Grizzlies QB Koa Pancho notched 101 rushing yards and two touchdown runs, while the Newport defense held Freeman (5-3) to 39 total yards.

DEER PARK 27, RIVERSIDE 0

Deer Park won their rivalry game against Riverside 27-0 behind three touchdowns and 244 rushing yards by Trayton Bird. Bird ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and then notched two running scores in the second quarter. Deer Park improved to 5-3 while Riverside fell to 4-4.

COLFAX 44, SPRINGDALE 8

Colfax improved to 5-3, downing Springdale 44-8 in NE 2B League play. Wyatt Edwards threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dustin Cates for the Chargers lone score of the night. Springdale fell to 1-7 on the year.

LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE 52, KETTLE FALLS 14

Despite two touchdown runs by Marcello Mendez, the Bulldogs fell to 0-8 on the year with a 52-14 loss Friday to Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Friday. Mendez finished with 155 yards rushing for Kettle Falls. LRS improved to 3-5 on the year.

REPUBLIC 36, NORTHPORT 32

It was a shootout, but Northport couldn’t quite pull off the upset against Republic, who improved to 5-1 on the year with a 36-32 win over the Mustangs. Kade Middlesworth threw two touchdown passes, and ran for three more in the loss. Newport fell to 2-6 on the year.