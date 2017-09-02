Football Roundup: NEA League dominates Week 1

Medical Lake was the only NEA League team that suffered a loss last night. Everybody else picked up a victory as the majority of Upper Right Washington squads played against Idaho teams. Here’s our rundown of area football action last night, for full box scores go over to the Spokesman’s prep football page.



CHEWELAH 44, BRIDGEPORT 0 (1.5 quarters)

This was a weird one. After playing one and a half quarters, a Bridgeport injury meant they could only field 10 players. Chewelah was already up 44-0 so the game was called. The Cougars got their first win after a nearly three-hour one way road trip despite not playing a full four quarters.

2B FOOTBALL: DAVENPORT 29, SPRINDALE 0

The Gorillas has a strong rushing game, and came away with the 29-0 victory and handed Sprindale its first loss of the year after finishing 2016 0-9. The Spokesman-Review reported Alex Plasencia ran for 106 yards with two touchdowns for Davenport

DEER PARK 37, ROGERS 21

The defending NEA League champion looked every bit that, defeating GSL team 37-21 in their season opener in Deer Park. Lucas Keller threw four touchdowns for the Stags, reports the Spokesman while Trayton Bird notched 150 yards rushing, two catches for 52 yards and two touchdowns total. Deer Park was 10-1 last year.

FREEMAN 42, TIMBERLAKE 14

Freeman led 35-7 at halftime and cruised to a 42-14 victory over Idaho’s Timberlake. The Spokesman reports that Scottie running back Dylan Pavilschak notched 186 rushing yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

COLVILLE 35, LAKELAND 7

The Indians began their campaign as the NEA League favorite by thumping Idaho’s Lakeland 35-7 Friday night.

LAKESIDE 48, BONNERS FERRY 12

Lakeside looked like an offensive powerhouse, leading 41-6 en route to a season-opening 48-12 victory over Idaho’s Bonners Ferry. The Spokesman reports that Lakeside intercepted Bonners Ferry six times, while running back Drew Schuler ripped off touchdown runs of 83 and 58 yards. Micah Holmes also caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Kasen Hunsaker.

KELLOGG 23, MEDICAL LAKE 6

Winless last year, Medical Lake also dropped their season opener to Idaho’s Kellogg 23-6.

NEWPORT 29, PRIEST RIVER 8

Newport kicked off the year with a 29-8 victory over Idaho’s Priest River. The Grizzlies were 5-5 last year.

RIVERSIDE 26, ST. MARIES 12

Also in a Washington-Idaho battle, Riverside came away with a season-opening 26-12 victory. The Rams found their horse running the ball as Michael Zanoni rushed for 102 yards with two touchdowns. Riverside ended St. Maries’ 13-game winning streak dating back to last year.