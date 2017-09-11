Football Roundup: Deer Park wins big, Northport back in the W column

(By Staff Reports)

Deer Park thumps St. Maries in Kibbie Dome…

While Chewelah’s football game was cancelled because of the smoke, there was still plenty of NEA League football action. Deer Park improved to 2-0 with a big win over St. Maries in the Kibbie Dome on Friday. Colville fell 13-12 to 2A West Valley on Saturday. The Stags and Indians will play each other this Friday in a matchup of league favorites. Northport also won its first game in two years as they downed Wellpinit behind a big performance by Kade Middlesworth on Saturday.

DEER PARK 34, ST. MARIES 0

The Stags took the gloves off on Friday, using the Kibbie Dome as cover from the wildfire smoke to down St. Maries 34-0 in nonleague cross-state action. Deer Park quarterback Lucas Keller three four touchdown passes and the Stags improved to 2-0 on the season.



LETHBRIDGE 9, FREEMAN 7

In a cross-border shocker, Freeman fell to Lethbridge 9-7 in nonleague football action. Lethbridge scored six points in the first quarter then added a field goal in the fourth. Freeman scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter. Freeman is now 1-1.

PRIEST RIVER 29, MEDICAL LAKE 0

The Cardinals found very little air beneath their wings as they fell to Idaho non-conference foe Priest River on Saturday. Priest River led 14-0 at halftime and piled it on after the break. Medical Lake fell to 0-2 on the year.

RIVERSIDE 44, BONNERS FERRY 0

Riverside exploded for 20 points in the second quarter and another 16 in the third quarter en route to a 44-0 drubbing of Idaho non league foe Bonners Ferry Saturday. The Rams were led by Michael Zanoni’s 73 yards and two touchdowns. Riverside is now 2-0.

WEST VALLEY 13, COLVILLE 12

Despite a fourth-quarter fumble returned for a touchdown, Colville couldn’t come away with a win over West Valley, falling 13-12 on Saturday. Eagle quarterback Blake Transue passed for 160 yards an a touchdown, but Colville’s defense was the real star of the game forcing six turnovers. Silas Say also ran in a touchdown for the Indians earlier in the game.

2B: NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN 32, SPRINGDALE 7

A big second quarter propelled state playoff qualifier Northwest Christian over Springdale 32-7 on Satuday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Silas Perreiah ran for 133 yards on 11 carriers and scored three touchdowns for Northwest Christian.

Springdale held tough in the first quarter, trailing by a score of 6-0. Northwest Christian then rattled off 19 points before halftime.

In the second half, Karsten Kershinar notched a punt return for a touchdown for NWC. Springdale’s lone score of the game came when sophomore Avery Kitt ran the ball in from five yards out.

The Chargers fell to 0-2 on the year while NWC improved to 2-0

DAVENPORT 38, KETTLE FALLS

Davenport gained early momentum and was able to stave off a Bulldog comeback in a 38-21 Northeast 2B football matchup. The Gorillas got 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Justin Reagan. Kettle Fall’s Lego Clendennen and Jordon Clendennen each scored touchdowns. Jr. McNeily scored a 69-yard touchdown run at the end of the game. Kettle Falls fell to 0-2 while Davenport is 2-0.

1B: HUNTERS 58, INCHELIUM 8

The Lions improved to 2-0 on the year, downing rival Inchelium 58-8 in NE 1B football action Saturday. Frank Hamel rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns for Hunters, scoring on touchdowns of 55, 79 and 50 yards. Hunters led 36-0 at halftime.

NORTHPORT 42, WELLPINIT 26

Northport won its first game in two years, downing Wellpinit at home 42-26 on Saturday. Kade Middlesworth rushed for 200 yards and passed for another 150 yards. He had two rushing touchdowns and two passing scores. Wellpinit was lead by Philip Garcia’s two rushing touchdowns and two passing scores. Northport improved to 1-1 on the year while Wellpinit is 1-1.