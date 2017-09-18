Football Roundup: Colville thumps Deer Park, Springdale wins first game since 2014

(By Staff Reports)





The game of the week was Colville-Deer Park and the Indians came away with the 34-7 NEA League victory. Since both the Stags and Indians are favored in the league this year, this gives them the inside track for the league championship. Lakeside also improved to 2-0 on the year.



COLVILLE 34, DEER PARK 7

The Indians won an early NEA League bout of football powers, downing last year state playoff qualifier Deer Park 34-7 on Friday night. Jacob Larson was the hammer for the Indians, collecting 109 yards on three touchdowns on 13 rushes.

This is how we imagine Larson at the game…

Colville led 21-7 at halftime, and then added to their lead with a 58-yard touchdown pass by John Knight to Dawson Flugel for a score. Knight finished with 10-of-14 passing with 114 yards. Dawson Flugel hauled in seven catches for 108 yards, while also rushing for 80 yards. Both teams are now 2-1 with Colville earning the inside track for the league championship.

FREEMAN 49, MEDICAL LAKE 0

Freeman, coming off a tragic school shooting, had an emotional 49-0 win over Medical Lake on Friday. The Scotties got two touchdowns from Keegan Cottrell, while quarterback Desmond Parisotto notched a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown. Konner Freudethal also had a four-yard touchdown rush. Freeman improved to 2-1 on the year while Medical Lake fell to 0-3.

LAKESIDE 34, RIVERSIDE 24

In a battle of the sides, Lakeside was able to come away with a 34-24 victory over Riverside on Friday. The Eagles got 226 yards and three touchdowns from Kasen Hunsaker against the rams. The Eagles also got a kickoff return for a score and a 29-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Drew Shuler. Riverside dropped to 2-1 after losing its first game of the year while Lakeside improved to 2-0.

2B: SPRINGDALE 14, KETTLE FALLS 0

Springdale won it’s first game since the 2014 season, holding Kettle Falls to 25 yards rushing en route to a 14-0 NE 2B victory on Friday. Kettle Falls fell to 0-3 on the year, while Springdale got touchdowns from William Hall and Wyatt Edwards. With the number of eligible players slimmed down during the game, Kettle Falls had to forfeit for players’ safety in the third.

1B: ENTIAT 54, WELLPINIT 0

Wellpinit fell to 0-2 on the year while Entiat improved to 2-0 with a 54-0 victory.

CURLEW 22, NORTHPORT 18

Curlew needed a fourth quarter touchdown to survive Northport 22-18 in NE 1B North football action on Friday. Kade Middlesworth threw three touchdown passes for Northport, which led 18-16 at halftime. Northport fell to 1-2 on the year.