Football: Riverside defeats Chewelah, 27-6

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Cougars can’t get rolling against Rams…

Chewelah fell to 0-5 in NEA League play on Friday, as the Cougars fell to Riverside 27-6 on Friday Night. The Rams led 14-0 at halftime and added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to improve to 4-3 on the year.

The Cougars got a three-yard touchdown run by Kaden Mackowiak in the third quarter but other than that, Chewelah was held out of the endzone. Chewelah has scored six or fewer points in four of their last five games.

According to The Spokesman-Review, Riverside got two interceptions from TJ Trepanier along with a pair of touchdowns each scored by Sammy Desroches and Ryan Hrezo.

Chewelah hosts winless Medical Lake next Friday before playing against Colville to wrap up the year on Oct. 27.

