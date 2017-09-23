Featured News

News

FOOTBALL: Reardan gets past Springdale, 26-0

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Reardan pulls away in second half…

A low scoring, defensive affair got away from Springdale as Reardan came away with the 26-0 in NE 2B League action on Friday night. Reardan led 6-0 at the half thanks to a Caleb Cole 31-yard touchdown run. Springdale, however had some solid defensive stands and looked to be hanging tough.

Some miscues at the beginning of second half by Springdale led to Tyson Learn scoring on a three-yard run. The Indians would score on a one-yard run by Cole and the final score by Thomas Perryman to seal things.

Springdale fell to 1-3 on the season while Reardan improved to 2-2.

REARDAN 26, SPRINGDALE 0
Reardan       6    0    8    12-26
Springdale   0   0     0     0-0

R – Cole 31-yard run (kick missed)
R – Learn 3-yard run (Learn run)
R – Cole 1-yard run (kick missed)
R – Perryman 8-yard run (kick missed)

 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
37°
clear sky
humidity: 93%
wind: 2mph SE
H 64 • L 37
59°
Mon
62°
Tue
62°
Wed
61°
Thu
57°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group