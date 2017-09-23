FOOTBALL: Reardan gets past Springdale, 26-0

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Reardan pulls away in second half…

A low scoring, defensive affair got away from Springdale as Reardan came away with the 26-0 in NE 2B League action on Friday night. Reardan led 6-0 at the half thanks to a Caleb Cole 31-yard touchdown run. Springdale, however had some solid defensive stands and looked to be hanging tough.

Some miscues at the beginning of second half by Springdale led to Tyson Learn scoring on a three-yard run. The Indians would score on a one-yard run by Cole and the final score by Thomas Perryman to seal things.

Springdale fell to 1-3 on the season while Reardan improved to 2-2.

REARDAN 26, SPRINGDALE 0

Reardan 6 0 8 12-26

Springdale 0 0 0 0-0

R – Cole 31-yard run (kick missed)

R – Learn 3-yard run (Learn run)

R – Cole 1-yard run (kick missed)

R – Perryman 8-yard run (kick missed)