Football Poll: Colville ranked No. 7

Colville (2-1) moved into the No. 7 spot of the latest AP Washington Prep Football Poll after their 34-7 victory over Deer Park in an early season NEA League litmus test. The Stags (2-1) tumbled out of the poll because of the loss but is still receiving votes.

In the 4A poll, No. 6 Gonzaga Prep is the only Spokane-area school ranked, while No. 5 Mt. Spokane is the only Spokane-area school ranked in the 3A poll. Prep is 2-1 and Mt. Spokane is 3-0.

In the 2A poll, West Valley is ranked No. 6 after beginning the season 3-0, including a 13-12 victory over 1A Colville.

Liberty has climbed to No. 2 in the 2B ranks, while the NE 2B league also has NW Christian (No. 5) and Asotin (No. 6) ranked.

In the 1B poll, Selkirk and Hunters are receiving votes.



Washington Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press

Class 4A

1. Camas (9) 3-0 116

2. Sumner (1) 3-0 103

3. Woodinville (2) 3-0 94

4. Richland 3-0 87

5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 72

6. Gonzaga Prep 2-1 68

7. Bothell 2-1 37

8. Monroe 3-0 31

9. Chiawana 2-1 26

10. Union 2-1 8

(tie) Olympia 3-0 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.



Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (11) 3-0 119

2. O’Dea (1) 3-0 106

3. Kamiakin 3-0 99

4. Ferndale 3-0 67

5. Mt. Spokane 3-0 61

6. Lincoln 2-1 60

7. Squalicum 3-0 43

8. Timberline 3-0 42

9. Bellevue 2-1 27

10. Arlington 3-0 25

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.



Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (13) 3-0 130

2. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 111

3. Lynden 2-1 92

4. Tumwater 2-1 88

5. W. F. West 3-0 67

6. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 64

7. Hockinson 3-0 61

8. North Kitsap 3-0 28

9. Burlington-Edison 2-1 26

10. Fife 3-0 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Prosser 7. Sedro-Woolley 7.



Class 1A

1. Royal (13) 2-0 130

2. Connell 2-0 117

3. Mount Baker 3-0 103

4. Montesano 3-0 80

5. Meridian 3-0 67

6. Nooksack Valley 3-0 65

7. Colville 2-1 52

8. Cascade Christian 2-1 39

9. Zillah 2-1 26

10. Okanogan 2-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Deer Park 8.

Class 2B

1. Kalama (11) 3-0 119

2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 3-0 107

3. Napavine 2-1 97

4. Adna 3-0 83

5. NW Christian (Colbert) 3-0 65

6. Asotin 1-1 59

7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 2-1 42

8. Colfax 2-1 36

9. Rainier 3-0 23

10. Toledo 1-2 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.



Class 1B

1. Odessa (8) 2-0 106

2. Lummi (3) 3-0 102

3. Sunnyside Christian 3-0 86

4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2-1 72

5. Tacoma Baptist 2-1 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18. Columbia (Hunters) 12. Quilcene 7. Republic 7.