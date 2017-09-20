Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Football Poll: Colville ranked No. 7

(By Staff Reports) 

Colville (2-1) moved into the No. 7 spot of the latest AP Washington Prep Football Poll after their 34-7 victory over Deer Park in an early season NEA League litmus test. The Stags (2-1) tumbled out of the poll because of the loss but is still receiving votes.

In the 4A poll, No. 6 Gonzaga Prep is the only Spokane-area school ranked, while No. 5 Mt. Spokane is the only Spokane-area school ranked in the 3A poll. Prep is 2-1 and Mt. Spokane is 3-0.

In the 2A poll, West Valley is ranked No. 6 after beginning the season 3-0, including a 13-12 victory over 1A Colville.

Liberty has climbed to No. 2 in the 2B ranks, while the NE 2B league also has NW Christian (No. 5) and Asotin (No. 6) ranked.

In the 1B poll, Selkirk and Hunters are receiving votes.

Washington Prep Football Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A

1. Camas (9) 3-0 116
2. Sumner (1) 3-0 103
3. Woodinville (2) 3-0 94
4. Richland 3-0 87
5. Graham-Kapowsin 3-0 72
6. Gonzaga Prep 2-1 68
7. Bothell 2-1 37
8. Monroe 3-0 31
9. Chiawana 2-1 26
10. Union 2-1 8
(tie) Olympia 3-0 8

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11) 3-0 119
2. O’Dea (1) 3-0 106
3. Kamiakin 3-0 99
4. Ferndale 3-0 67
5. Mt. Spokane 3-0 61
6. Lincoln 2-1 60
7. Squalicum 3-0 43
8. Timberline 3-0 42
9. Bellevue 2-1 27
10. Arlington 3-0 25

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (13) 3-0 130
2. Liberty (Issaquah) 3-0 111
3. Lynden 2-1 92
4. Tumwater 2-1 88
5. W. F. West 3-0 67
6. West Valley (Spokane) 3-0 64
7. Hockinson 3-0 61
8. North Kitsap 3-0 28
9. Burlington-Edison 2-1 26
10. Fife 3-0 20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Prosser 7. Sedro-Woolley 7.

Class 1A
1. Royal (13) 2-0 130
2. Connell 2-0 117
3. Mount Baker 3-0 103
4. Montesano 3-0 80
5. Meridian 3-0 67
6. Nooksack Valley 3-0 65
7. Colville 2-1 52
8. Cascade Christian 2-1 39
9. Zillah 2-1 26
10. Okanogan 2-0 14

Others receiving 6 or more points: Deer Park 8.

Class 2B
1. Kalama (11) 3-0 119
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 3-0 107
3. Napavine 2-1 97
4. Adna 3-0 83
5. NW Christian (Colbert) 3-0 65
6. Asotin 1-1 59
7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 2-1 42
8. Colfax 2-1 36
9. Rainier 3-0 23
10. Toledo 1-2 15

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 1B
1. Odessa (8) 2-0 106
2. Lummi (3) 3-0 102
3. Sunnyside Christian 3-0 86
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2-1 72
5. Tacoma Baptist 2-1 24

Others receiving 6 or more points: Selkirk 18. Columbia (Hunters) 12. Quilcene 7. Republic 7.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
48°
broken clouds
humidity: 76%
wind: 13mph SSW
H 48 • L 40
44°
Thu
54°
Fri
53°
Sat
55°
Sun
57°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group