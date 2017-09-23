Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

FOOTBALL: Freeman downs Cougars, 28-6

(By Staff Reports)

(Photo by Polly Triplett)

Freeman strikes through the air to defeat Chewelah…

Kaden Mackowiak scored for the Cougars in the fourth quarter but Chewelah fell 28-6 in NEA League play to Freeman on Friday night. Scotties’ QB Desmond Parisotto had a high-flying game, throwing for three touchdowns in the victory.

Freeman built a 21-0 halftime lead off of two touchdown passes and a fumble returned for a touchdown. After a scoreless third quarter, Freeman scored on another touchdown pass before the Cougars had one scoring drive to finish the game.

It was the second straight loss for Chewelah, which dropped a 25-0 matchup against Newport last week. In week one, the Cougars played a quarter and a half against Bridgeport before the Mustangs forfeited for not having enough players.

Chewelah will host Deer Park on Friday in the first game on the newly resurfaced Snyder Field.

FREEMAN 28, CHEWELAH 6
Chewelah 0    0   0   6-6
Freeman   7   14  0   7-28

F – Freudenthal 10-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)
F – McGill 6-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)
F – Iris 15 fumble return (Fuchs kick)
F – Trumble 5-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)
C – Mackowiak 3-yard run (pass failed)

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
37°
clear sky
humidity: 93%
wind: 2mph SE
H 64 • L 37
59°
Mon
62°
Tue
62°
Wed
61°
Thu
57°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group