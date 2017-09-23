FOOTBALL: Freeman downs Cougars, 28-6

(By Staff Reports)

Freeman strikes through the air to defeat Chewelah…

Kaden Mackowiak scored for the Cougars in the fourth quarter but Chewelah fell 28-6 in NEA League play to Freeman on Friday night. Scotties’ QB Desmond Parisotto had a high-flying game, throwing for three touchdowns in the victory.

Freeman built a 21-0 halftime lead off of two touchdown passes and a fumble returned for a touchdown. After a scoreless third quarter, Freeman scored on another touchdown pass before the Cougars had one scoring drive to finish the game.

It was the second straight loss for Chewelah, which dropped a 25-0 matchup against Newport last week. In week one, the Cougars played a quarter and a half against Bridgeport before the Mustangs forfeited for not having enough players.

Chewelah will host Deer Park on Friday in the first game on the newly resurfaced Snyder Field.

FREEMAN 28, CHEWELAH 6

Chewelah 0 0 0 6-6

Freeman 7 14 0 7-28

F – Freudenthal 10-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)

F – McGill 6-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)

F – Iris 15 fumble return (Fuchs kick)

F – Trumble 5-yard pass from Parisotto (Fuchs kick)

C – Mackowiak 3-yard run (pass failed)