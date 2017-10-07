Football: Eagles spoil homecoming for Cougars

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Big plays lift Eagles past Cougars…

The Cougars had homecoming to contend with and an excellent Lakeside team. The Eagles scored two long touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 38-6 NEA League victory on Friday night at Snyder Field.

Lakeside led 24-0 at halftime, and added two touchdowns after the break.

The Cougars got a touchdown run by Kaden Mackowiak in the fourth quarter for their lone score of the game. Chewelah has lost four games straight, all league matchups but have three NEA League contwests to go.

Lakeside’s one setback this season has been against Freeman on Sept. 29. At 3-1 in league play they’re behind Colville and Freeman in the standings.