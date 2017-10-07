Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Football: Eagles spoil homecoming for Cougars

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent) 

Owen Baldwin keeps a Lakeside defender off him while running to the edge. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Big plays lift Eagles past Cougars…

The Cougars had homecoming to contend with and an excellent Lakeside team. The Eagles scored two long touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 38-6 NEA League victory on Friday night at Snyder Field.

Lakeside led 24-0 at halftime, and added two touchdowns after the break.

The Cougars got a touchdown run by Kaden Mackowiak in the fourth quarter for their lone score of the game. Chewelah has lost four games straight, all league matchups but have three NEA League contwests to go.

Lakeside’s one setback this season has been against Freeman on Sept. 29. At 3-1 in league play they’re behind Colville and Freeman in the standings. 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
45°
clear sky
humidity: 56%
wind: 5mph NNW
H 45 • L 41
50°
Mon
51°
Tue
46°
Wed
45°
Thu
44°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group