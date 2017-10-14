Football: Colville takes control of NEA League, trounces Scotties

(By Staff Reports)

John Knight throws three touchdowns in Indians win…

In what was supposed to be a dogfight of the league’s undefeated, the matchup between Colville and Freeman turned into a snoozer. The Indians won their first straight game with a 34-0 NEA League victory Friday night over the Scotties, who had their own four-game winning streak snapped.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Colville offense found its stride and led 13-0 at halftime. Quarterback John Knight scored on a one-yard run and then Jakob Larson scored on a 23-yard breakaway.

After the break, Knight threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Flugel and later in the third quarter Grant Michaliszyn notched a 15-yard touchdown run to go up 27-0.

Flugel rounded out the scoring, hauling in a 66-yard touchdown pass from Knight. Flugel finished the game with 172 yards and four receptions according to The Spokesman-Review. Colville as a team finished with 500 yards of total offense including 140 yards rushing by Anthony Holley.

That sets up next week’s game against Lakeside, where Colville will play an Eagle squad that has won one league loss before wrapping up the season at Chewelah.