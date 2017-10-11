Football: Colville No. 5 in AP Football Poll

The latest AP Prep Football Poll it out and Colville has moved up to No. 5 in the 1A rankings. Colville, currently tied for first place with Freeman in the NEA League, faces off against the Scotties this week. Here are the full rankings…

Side note: Liberty, part of our corner of the state’s 2B football league is ranked No. 2.

Class 1A

1. Royal (10) 6-0 109

2. Connell 5-0 96

3. Meridian (1) 6-0 84

4. Montesano 6-0 78

5. Colville 5-1 62

6. Cascade Christian 5-1 46

7. Zillah 5-1 36

8. Okanogan 5-0 35

9. Mount Baker 4-2 20

10. Nooksack Valley 4-2 18

Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.



Class 2B

1. Kalama (9) 6-0 99

2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 6-0 89

3. Napavine 5-1 81

4. Adna 5-1 71

5. Toledo 4-2 48

6. Rainier 5-1 42

7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-2 30

8. Colfax 4-2 23

9. Manson 6-0 19

10. Concrete 5-1 10

(tie) Davenport 5-1 10

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9.



Class 1B

1. Odessa (7) 5-0 88

2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 6-0 83

3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5-1 63

4. Cusick 5-1 60

5. Lummi 5-2 30

Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.