Football: Colville No. 5 in AP Football Poll
The latest AP Prep Football Poll it out and Colville has moved up to No. 5 in the 1A rankings. Colville, currently tied for first place with Freeman in the NEA League, faces off against the Scotties this week. Here are the full rankings…
Side note: Liberty, part of our corner of the state’s 2B football league is ranked No. 2.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10) 6-0 109
2. Connell 5-0 96
3. Meridian (1) 6-0 84
4. Montesano 6-0 78
5. Colville 5-1 62
6. Cascade Christian 5-1 46
7. Zillah 5-1 36
8. Okanogan 5-0 35
9. Mount Baker 4-2 20
10. Nooksack Valley 4-2 18
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9) 6-0 99
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1) 6-0 89
3. Napavine 5-1 81
4. Adna 5-1 71
5. Toledo 4-2 48
6. Rainier 5-1 42
7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 4-2 30
8. Colfax 4-2 23
9. Manson 6-0 19
10. Concrete 5-1 10
(tie) Davenport 5-1 10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7) 5-0 88
2. Sunnyside Christian (2) 6-0 83
3. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5-1 63
4. Cusick 5-1 60
5. Lummi 5-2 30
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.