Football: Colville clinches NEA League title

(By Staff Reports)

Colville clinched the NEA League title with a 23-6 victory over Lakeside on Friday night and improved to 6-0 in league play. With second-place Newport’s lone league loss coming at the hands of the Indians, there’s no way any team in the standings can catch up to them with just one more week of regular season football to go.

Against Lakeside, Colville jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead thanks to a one-yard touchdown run by Jakob Larsen and a 21-yard scoring pass by John Knight to Dawson Flugel.

After a 42-yard touchdown run by Lakeside’s Kasen Hunsaker in the third quarter, Knight answered back for the Indians in the fourth quarter with a one-yard run.

Lakeside fell to 4-3 on the year.

Colville (7-1) will play at Chewelah next week.

