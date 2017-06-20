Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Flooding causes $1.2 million in road damage

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Newton Road just outside of Chewelah has been closed because of flood damage suffered this spring. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Half of repairs to county roads completed, Gold Creek road repairs could last all summer…

This winter and spring in Stevens County saw several roads and even Highway 395 affected by flooding and even though the water has receded, the county is looking at a price tag of $1.2 million in road repairs.

At one point this year due to flooding, the county had 11 roads closed. Since then, the county has been scrambling to fix infrastructure and estimates they have about 50 percent of the work done.

Now just three roads damaged by flooding are closed – Gold Creek because of a landslide, Newton Road just outside of Chewelah and another road – Lenhard Road – in the southern part of the county. On Lenhard Road the county is waiting for water flow to taper off so they can do proper culvert repair.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
77°
clear sky
humidity: 32%
wind: 11mph WSW
H 77 • L 67
74°
Thu
71°
Fri
73°
Sat
81°
Sun
86°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group