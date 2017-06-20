Flooding causes $1.2 million in road damage

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Half of repairs to county roads completed, Gold Creek road repairs could last all summer…

This winter and spring in Stevens County saw several roads and even Highway 395 affected by flooding and even though the water has receded, the county is looking at a price tag of $1.2 million in road repairs.

At one point this year due to flooding, the county had 11 roads closed. Since then, the county has been scrambling to fix infrastructure and estimates they have about 50 percent of the work done.

Now just three roads damaged by flooding are closed – Gold Creek because of a landslide, Newton Road just outside of Chewelah and another road – Lenhard Road – in the southern part of the county. On Lenhard Road the county is waiting for water flow to taper off so they can do proper culvert repair.



